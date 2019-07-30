Send Flowers Obituary

July 30, 1928 - June 9, 2018 Mom, I still wait for you to call I wait to hear you snicker at something small. I wait to see what Rhi does with your hair I wait to hear one of your childhood stories that you would share. I wait to hear you knock on the door I wait to see all the many shoes on your floor. I wait to see what jewelry you'll wear I wait to see your purse with mini butterfingers you'd share. Everyone misses your face There's a big gap that took your place. In your honor, the Lake Stevens Art's and Park's Commission Named their scholarship for a high school senior "The Gisela Hinchcliffe Art's and Park's Award." I know you'd be so proud. I wish I could've been there, when they said your name out loud. It's your birthday and we'd all be together Along with your grandkids swimming in the lake. We'd be playing games, drink and eat And of course, that chocolate cake, that I'd bake. We'll keep your memory and legacy living. Even through the scholarship, for years to come By supporting deserving students…you will be giving. Missing you everyday, Joanie

July 30, 1928 - June 9, 2018 Mom, I still wait for you to call I wait to hear you snicker at something small. I wait to see what Rhi does with your hair I wait to hear one of your childhood stories that you would share. I wait to hear you knock on the door I wait to see all the many shoes on your floor. I wait to see what jewelry you'll wear I wait to see your purse with mini butterfingers you'd share. Everyone misses your face There's a big gap that took your place. In your honor, the Lake Stevens Art's and Park's Commission Named their scholarship for a high school senior "The Gisela Hinchcliffe Art's and Park's Award." I know you'd be so proud. I wish I could've been there, when they said your name out loud. It's your birthday and we'd all be together Along with your grandkids swimming in the lake. We'd be playing games, drink and eat And of course, that chocolate cake, that I'd bake. We'll keep your memory and legacy living. Even through the scholarship, for years to come By supporting deserving students…you will be giving. Missing you everyday, Joanie Published in The Herald (Everett) on July 30, 2019

