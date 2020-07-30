Gisela Hinchcliffe

1/1
1/1
Mom,
We'll celebrate your birthday here on earth
Just as we know how.
As in years past,then and now.
In heaven you'll celebrate with dad
And other friends and family there,
With happiness in sight and love everywhere.
So I don't need to worry how your day will be spent
Cause you're safe with dad
And my wishes have been sent.
And though I know you are at peace
Even though you're far away.
I'll think and miss you a little more today.
Your legacy lives on.
JoanieGisela Hinchcliffe Your Birthday