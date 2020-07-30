Mom,

We'll celebrate your birthday here on earth

Just as we know how.

As in years past,then and now.

In heaven you'll celebrate with dad

And other friends and family there,

With happiness in sight and love everywhere.

So I don't need to worry how your day will be spent

Cause you're safe with dad

And my wishes have been sent.

And though I know you are at peace

Even though you're far away.

I'll think and miss you a little more today.





Your legacy lives on.

Joanie

Gisela Hinchcliffe Your Birthday