Gisela Krueger, 75, a resident of Camano Island, WA, passed away March 8, 2019. Gisela was born May 23, 1943 in Troppau, Germany to Kurt and Kaete Wiesner. Gisela arrived in the US in 1967 and was married October 1, 1967. She loved her flowers, she considered that her happy place with her dog at her side. Survived by loving husband, Bill Krueger; her son, Steffan (Lisa) Krueger, daughter, Anja (Frank) LaPier, and grandchildren. A Funeral Service will be held Friday March 15, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Bauer Funeral Chapel followed by committal service at the G.A.R. Cemetery.



Gisela Krueger, 75, a resident of Camano Island, WA, passed away March 8, 2019. Gisela was born May 23, 1943 in Troppau, Germany to Kurt and Kaete Wiesner. Gisela arrived in the US in 1967 and was married October 1, 1967. She loved her flowers, she considered that her happy place with her dog at her side. Survived by loving husband, Bill Krueger; her son, Steffan (Lisa) Krueger, daughter, Anja (Frank) LaPier, and grandchildren. A Funeral Service will be held Friday March 15, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Bauer Funeral Chapel followed by committal service at the G.A.R. Cemetery. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 13, 2019

