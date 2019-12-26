Gladys Eleanor Egge Aug. 9, 1926 - Dec. 14, 2019 Gladys Eleanor Egge was born August 9, 1926 to Archie and Amy Olson in Michigan. She passed away December 14, 2019 in Ellensburg, WA. At a young age, her family moved to Washington state and Gladys took on the responsibility of raising her younger sister, Verna, when their mother passed away. Gladys married Otto Clink and they had two daughters together. Many years after Otto passed away, Gladys met and married Al Egge. Gladys took pride in keeping her home spotless and her yard tidy. She was a wonderful cook. Her pickles and deviled eggs were the best! She loved to dance, play cards and visit with her friends. She was a kind and gentle person with never a harsh word for anyone. Gladys was predeased by her husbands, Otto and Al; her daughter, Amy Sherrod; her brother, Wesley; and her grandson, Jason Trobee. She is survived by her daughter, Gayle Trobee; grandsons, Kim Tuerk and Jeff Trobee; sister, Verna Jones; and numerous nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held December 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Floral Hills Cemetery, 409 Filbert Rd., Lynnwood.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Dec. 26, 2019