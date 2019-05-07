Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gladys Grabner Spada. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

June 4, 1934- May 3, 2019 Gladys (Gee Gee) Spada was born and raised in Everett, WA. After her marriage to James Spada, she lived in Snohomish, WA and spent the last months of her life on the farm on Spada Road surrounded by her family. Gee Gee was an active member of the Snohomish Presbyterian Church. Her many roles included singing in the choir, being a deacon, and playing piano solos and duets for church services. She was also active in Eastern Star and Lady Lions Club, as well as a lifelong member of Beta Sigma Phi. Gee Gee was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, James Spada; brother, Paul David; and parents, Eleanora and Paul Grabner. She is survived by her children, Cathy and Mike McLeod, Nancy Spada, Mary Anne Spada, and Mark and Melissa Spada. Gee Gee is also survived by her sisters, Eleanora Ann Auchter and Louise Cheney; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. One of Gee Gee's greatest delights were her four grandchildren and six great grandchildren, Robin and John Rotondo (Jack, Lola, and Will); Sarah and Caleb Flom; Aimee and Arnaud Heriard-Dubreuil (Henri, Charlie, and Ben); and John and Emily Spada. Following a private burial, a celebration of her life will be held at the Snohomish Presbyterian Church at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019. Memorials may be made to the Snohomish Presbyterian Church.



