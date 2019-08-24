Gladys Marlene Wahl Gladys M. Wahl of Sagle, Idaho died on August 9, 2019 at North Idaho Hospice due to an eight month battle with cancer. She was born August 23, 1938 in Roseau, Minnesota, the daughter of Gilbert and Emma Nordgaarden. Gladys graduated from Sandpoint High School Class of 1956. Following graduation, she met and married Arlen Ivan Wahl, settling in Everett, Washington. She is survived by children, Tony Wahl, Clint Wahl, Lisa (Wahl) Lundy and Jackie (Wahl) Williams; nine grandchildren, Heather (Wahl) Lindquist, Heidi (Wahl) DeYoung, Kim Wahl, Kierstin (Heuschkel) Mohr, Erin (Heuschkel) Fisher, Brittany Lundy, Toni Lynn Williams, Kyle Williams, Kayla Wahl and twelve great grandchildren, Macie Lindquist, Issac Lindquist, Cole DeYoung, Kylie Anderson, Cooper Anderson, Mason Mohr, Jaxon Mohr, Peyton Fisher, Reagan, Fisher, Paxton Fisher, Ryker Miller, and Kayden Cole-Williams; sisters, Manda Benton, Grace Brixen and Lila Petersen; brothers, Arnold Nordgaarden, Eddie Nordgaarden and many nieces and nephews. Our Mother was preceded in death by her husband, Arlen Wahl, sister Darlene Nordgaarden; parents, Gilbert and Emma Nordgaarden, brothers, Earl, Leroy, Gaylord, Millard and Glen. Family was the most important thing to our Mother. This is where she drew her strength, faith in God and left her legacy. Being with her family is what our Mother enjoyed most of all. Services are entrusted in the hands of Floral Hills funeral home for immediate family followed by a celebration of Life.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Aug. 24, 2019