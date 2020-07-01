Glen Edward Parks Jr. was born in Tulalip, WA on February 15th, 1930 to Edith Percival and Glen Parks Sr. Glen went to be with the Lord surrounded by his loved ones on June 26th, 2020.Glen graduated in 1949 from Marysville High School and shortly after joined the Army where he was stationed in Germany. Glen became a Tug Boat Captain for many years. He also spent his life logging, wood cutting and fishing. He was a hard worker, still throwing crab pots at age 85.On July 25th, 1970 he married his soul mate, Liza and from there they blended their families with 12 children. They took care of many with unconditional love. Glen was admired for his strength, compassion & humility. He enjoyed sports & westerns and also visiting the casino, living it up.Glen is survived by his loving wife and caretaker of 53 years, Elida Lee Parks; Children Teresa, Les (Tracy), Lori, Bernie, George, Roman (DeeAnna), Angela (Don), Lora, DeeDee, Port and Dennis (Christina); over 150 Grandchildren, great-grandchildren & great-great grandchildren and many special nieces and nephews.He is preceded in death by his parents Edith Percival and Glen Parks Sr., sisters Phyllis and Nonie; brother Port Cooper; Children Rocky and Charmaine.We would like to give thanks to Josh, Danielle, their children & the many others who continuously offered their love and support. Special thanks to Jade and grandma's girl Jessica. We are very grateful for our son/grandson, Dennis & his mate Chrissy for their help. We also would like to acknowledge our daughter Angela who has been with us 24/7 through this difficult time and that we are forever grateful. We are grateful to have such a large family and love each and every one of you.A funeral service will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Tulalip Gym with burial to follow at Mission Beach Cemetery. February 15, 1930 - June 26, 2020