Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glen R. Forsberg. View Sign

Glen R. "Butch" Forsberg Glen Forsberg, age 73, passed away quietly at his home on February 5, 2019. Born and raised in Washington state, Butch grew up on a farm in Lake Stevens alongside his parents and four older siblings. He went on to work for many years as a mechanic and salesman before retiring with his wife in Idaho. Butch loved the outdoors, was a lifelong hunter and fisherman, and an enthusiast of classic cars. He was a storyteller who loved keeping up with friends old and new. Butch is survived by his wife, two daughters and their husbands and two stepsons. At his request there will be no funeral service held. If you would like to share a story or memory with the family, please see:



Glen R. "Butch" Forsberg Glen Forsberg, age 73, passed away quietly at his home on February 5, 2019. Born and raised in Washington state, Butch grew up on a farm in Lake Stevens alongside his parents and four older siblings. He went on to work for many years as a mechanic and salesman before retiring with his wife in Idaho. Butch loved the outdoors, was a lifelong hunter and fisherman, and an enthusiast of classic cars. He was a storyteller who loved keeping up with friends old and new. Butch is survived by his wife, two daughters and their husbands and two stepsons. At his request there will be no funeral service held. If you would like to share a story or memory with the family, please see: www.englishfuneralchapel.com Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close