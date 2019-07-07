Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glenda M. Phillips. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

November 8, 1938 - June 28, 2019 Glenda M. Phillips, 80, of Alberton, MT, passed peacefully and gracefully at home with loved ones by her side on June 28, 2019. Glenda was born on November 8, 1938 in Missoula, MT, to Carl and Lois Sorensen. Glenda enjoyed the things that make us smile. First blooms of spring, the surprise of an overnight snowfall, the smell of fresh linen, sightings of baby birds, VW Bugs and of course, Elvis. Her infectious caring of all creatures great and small made her a wonderful example of life's goodness. Glenda grew up in Missoula, MT and graduated from Sentinel High School. She worked at Westmont Tractor and after marrying Jerry, her husband of 50 years, moved to Washington state. With Jerry's two daughters, Michele and Ardyth, and her son, Bradley, they spent years enjoying the great northwest. After retiring from a career with the Department of Labor & Industries, she and Jerry moved back to Montana, to the small town of Alberton. There they enjoyed the friendships of many and were an active part of the community. Glenda was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Lois Sorensen; husband, Jerry Phillips; niece, Tracy Sorensen; and granddaughter, Lyndsey Lason. She is survived by her brothers, Gary (Hazel) of Missoula, MT; Walter (Gina) of Springfield, OR; Wesley (Dianna) of Three Forks, MT; son, Bradley (Donna) of Mill Creek, WA; stepdaughters, Michele of Everett, WA; and Ardyth of Rigby, ID; grandkids, Jennifer, Joshua, Jenny, Stacy, Skyler, Jillian, Josiah; and great grandkids, Lowen, Liam, Lane, Eugene, Kaylin and Avery. The family would like to give a sincere thank you to the Partners Hospice Team and Garden City Funeral Home for their kindness and devotion to duty. Glenda loved animals. Please consider donating to a shelter or your local Humane Society. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.



November 8, 1938 - June 28, 2019 Glenda M. Phillips, 80, of Alberton, MT, passed peacefully and gracefully at home with loved ones by her side on June 28, 2019. Glenda was born on November 8, 1938 in Missoula, MT, to Carl and Lois Sorensen. Glenda enjoyed the things that make us smile. First blooms of spring, the surprise of an overnight snowfall, the smell of fresh linen, sightings of baby birds, VW Bugs and of course, Elvis. Her infectious caring of all creatures great and small made her a wonderful example of life's goodness. Glenda grew up in Missoula, MT and graduated from Sentinel High School. She worked at Westmont Tractor and after marrying Jerry, her husband of 50 years, moved to Washington state. With Jerry's two daughters, Michele and Ardyth, and her son, Bradley, they spent years enjoying the great northwest. After retiring from a career with the Department of Labor & Industries, she and Jerry moved back to Montana, to the small town of Alberton. There they enjoyed the friendships of many and were an active part of the community. Glenda was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Lois Sorensen; husband, Jerry Phillips; niece, Tracy Sorensen; and granddaughter, Lyndsey Lason. She is survived by her brothers, Gary (Hazel) of Missoula, MT; Walter (Gina) of Springfield, OR; Wesley (Dianna) of Three Forks, MT; son, Bradley (Donna) of Mill Creek, WA; stepdaughters, Michele of Everett, WA; and Ardyth of Rigby, ID; grandkids, Jennifer, Joshua, Jenny, Stacy, Skyler, Jillian, Josiah; and great grandkids, Lowen, Liam, Lane, Eugene, Kaylin and Avery. The family would like to give a sincere thank you to the Partners Hospice Team and Garden City Funeral Home for their kindness and devotion to duty. Glenda loved animals. Please consider donating to a shelter or your local Humane Society. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Published in The Herald (Everett) on July 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close