Service Information Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery 4504 Broadway Everett , WA 98203 (425)-252-2244 Obituary

Glenn Miles Burpee Oct. 15, 1943 - Sept. 9, 2019 Glenn passed in the presence of his loving family on September 9, 2019. A life-long resident of Everett, WA, Glenn was born on October, 15, 1943 and graduated from Everett High School. He was an excellent bowler and pursued the sport until the very end, tossing many uncooperative balls in the bay. He joined the USMC and served in Vietnam prior to receiving an honorable discharge and returning to Everett. Upon returning, Glenn started working as a Longshoreman for the Port of Everett where he was a feriously loyal member of the ILWU local 32 until his retirement in February of this year. He was preceded in death by his mother, Glenna Burpee; son, Blake; and brother-in-law, Michael Hammond. Survived by wife, Renise; children, Tonya Berglund (Kelly), Scott Larson, Jeff Larson (Marne); Cristopher Larson (Jill); and Jenny McKillip (Mike). He also leaves behind his siblings, Jill Hammond, Craig (Candi) and Dennis (Pam); along with many loved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Glenn lived to work and worked to live. Please come help celebrate his life October 5, 2019, 1:00 p.m., at Aurora Church of Nazarene, 1900 N 175th St, Shoreline, WA. Public viewing, Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery, Everett, WA October 3, 2019, 6:00-8:00 p.m.





