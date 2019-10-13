Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Glenn Freudenberger. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Glenn "Freud" Freudenberger Aug. 24, 1931 - Sept. 27, 2019 Born August 24, 1931, in Wenatchee, WA, Dr. Glenn "Freud" Freudenberger closed the throttle for the last time on September 27, 2019. Glenn graduated from Wenatchee High School in 1949. Soon after, he met and married Doris Thompson, his loving wife of 65 years. He attended Pacific University in Forest Grove, OR earning his degree as an Optometrist in 1963. Freud was an accomplished photographer and author with a focus on motorsports of all types, as well as covering the Seahawks and Supersonics for the Wenatchee Daily World. Glenn is survived by his wife, Doris; daughters, Brenda Lovitt of San Diego, CA, Lisa Halcomb (Gary) of Bothell, WA, Laura Knutson (Steve) of Edmonds, WA; and son, Gary Freudenberger (Lisa) of Elk Grove, CA; and seven grandchildren. The family would like to acknowledge the staff of Serenity Woods, especially Lydia, Lillian, and Tony who provided such great care for Glenn in the last year of his life. Join us in a celebration of Freud's life November 10, 2019 at noon at Thomas Family Farms in Snohomish, WA. In lieu of flowers, please make your donation to: Save The Salt Foundation:



