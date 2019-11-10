Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glenn Tuininga. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Aug. 14, 1937 - Nov. 5, 2019 Glenn Tuininga was born on August 14, 1937 in Roslyn, WA and passed away in Everett, WA on November 5, 2019. Glenn is survived by his wife of 60 years, Ella; daughter, Debbie and her husband, Dennis; and son, Rick and his wife, Davene. He had four grandchildren of which he was so proud: Laura, Bobby, Mike, and Amber. He also had three great-grandchildren: Payton, Jaxin, and Zoey. Glenn is also survived by Davene's children, Shannon and Shelbie; and their children, Dylan, Madison, Joey, Joal, Jordyn, Taylor, and Phoenix. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Esther Tuininga; and brother, Earl. Glenn retired from Friendly Distributors, and continued to enjoy his love of the outdoors, boating and fishing. After retirement he enjoyed wood working, singing, playing the bass guitar in his church, and spending time with family. A memorial service will be held at Faith Lutheran Church, 6708 Cady Road in Everett on November 16, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church and Providence Cancer Center, PO Box 1067, Everett, WA 98206.



Aug. 14, 1937 - Nov. 5, 2019 Glenn Tuininga was born on August 14, 1937 in Roslyn, WA and passed away in Everett, WA on November 5, 2019. Glenn is survived by his wife of 60 years, Ella; daughter, Debbie and her husband, Dennis; and son, Rick and his wife, Davene. He had four grandchildren of which he was so proud: Laura, Bobby, Mike, and Amber. He also had three great-grandchildren: Payton, Jaxin, and Zoey. Glenn is also survived by Davene's children, Shannon and Shelbie; and their children, Dylan, Madison, Joey, Joal, Jordyn, Taylor, and Phoenix. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Esther Tuininga; and brother, Earl. Glenn retired from Friendly Distributors, and continued to enjoy his love of the outdoors, boating and fishing. After retirement he enjoyed wood working, singing, playing the bass guitar in his church, and spending time with family. A memorial service will be held at Faith Lutheran Church, 6708 Cady Road in Everett on November 16, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church and Providence Cancer Center, PO Box 1067, Everett, WA 98206. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Nov. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close