Glenn was born at home in Centralia, WA in December 1922 as a late Christmas gift. He died March 12th of this year. Glenn was preceded in death by his wife, Leota; three brothers and three sisters. He is survived by his daughter, Terri Hawke; son, Loren Schultz; grandson, Allen Schultz (Jennifer); his youngest brother, Jerry Schultz (Cindy); and sister, Karen Prill. Coming from a large family, Glenn started working and helping support them at a young age as a paper boy. He spent most of his career in the telephone industry working his way up through the ranks to become an engineer and retiring from GTE after 30+ years. One of his biggest jobs was running the phone lines in the largest building in the world at Boeing. He also installed many of the original E-911 systems in several of the buildings in Everett, WA and across the state. Since retirement, he spent much of his time working on the genealogy of the Schultz family and discovering some amazing relatives such as Franklin Delano Roosevelt. He was one of the original co-founders of Marysville Search and Rescue 56 years ago, never really retiring from it. SAR was his passion. In 1982 his tenacity lead him and others to find a lost young hunter who was one hour away from death on Mount Ditney. He spent many a parade driving the rescue rig – 805. "So that others may live." In lieu of a service, a memorial hike up Mt. Pilchuck is planned for this summer and will be lead by the Snohomish County Search and Rescue. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Glenn's name to Snohomish County Search and Rescue, 5506 Old Machias Rd, Snohomish, WA 98290.



Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 5, 2019

