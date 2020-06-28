Glenn Wilson

Loved Uncle Glenn. Ill never forget how I learned of him. My brother Alan, cousins Greg and Kenny would wonder around Grandpa and Grandmas property (20 acres). We stumbled across a bunch of old Hudson vehicles. I was in awe! I asked whos they were, they said Uncle Glenn. We would sit in those cars and pretended like we were driving them. Some claimed they were junk and would never run again.
When I finally spent time with my Uncle, I found him to be a very kind and gentle man. Always wondered how he put up with so many females in his life! Turns out his daughters were right with him when it came to his glorious Hudson collection! I thought was amazing!
The last time I met up with him was my mothers funeral. He and I had a great conversation. He was so open to me visiting him and his wonderful family. He insisted we spend time going over his restored Hudsons. I missed out and never made it. I am so sad.
Uncle Glenn is one of my favorite heroes. That man started something and finished it. I am so proud to have him as my Uncle.
Love you Uncle Glenn.
Glenn V. Wilson was born September 11, 1942 to Kenneth and Elsie Wilson in Seattle, WA. He moved to Snohomish County, Clearview, WA in 1943. Glenn died peacefully at his home after a long battle with congestive heart failure. Glenn married the love of his life Louise LaRoche on July 2, 1960 and together they had four daughters Wendy O'Neill of Arlington, Tina Bogue (Darryl) of Everett, Glenda Estrada (Henry) of Lake Stevens, Mary Jo Dixon (Tim) of Salem, OR. Glenn had eight grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and 1 great-great granddaughter.
A private Graveside Burial will be held July 3rd 12:30 PM at The G.A.R. Cemetery 8601 Riverview Road Snohomish, WA 98290. A celebration of life will be held at a later date to be announced.
Published in The Herald (Everett) from Jun. 28 to Jun. 22, 2020.