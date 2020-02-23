Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glenna Miller Travers. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Oct. 10, 1950 - Jan. 22, 2020 Glenna Miller Travers passed away peacefully at home in Marysville, WA with her family by her side. She died after a short illness of stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Glenna was born, raised, and went to schools in Sheridan, WY, along with her three siblings, Willa, Robert, and Venere. She was active in school, being in clubs and on the Sheridan HS Student Council. She sang in choirs,and played the violin and piano. Her parents, Robert and Nanette Miller, were very musical and instilled that love in their children. Ever the athlete, she played intramural basketball and volleyball, was an active girl scout until her late teens, and followed that with running and skiing as she grew older. At 18, Glenna married Gary Long and they had two children, Gary and Heather. Divorced at 32, she packed up her two kids and decided to go to college full time at the University of Wyoming in Laramie. She graduated magna cum laude with a degree in Human Resources while working 30 hours a week and raising her children. Talk about burning the candle at both ends!! Education was always very important to Glenna though. She started her career as a Human Resources Manager at the F. E. Warren AFB Credit Union in Cheyenne, WY. While in Cheyenne, Glenna fell in love with and married Gerry Travers in 1988 and for 31 years they were very much in love, best friends and partners. She liked to tell people that after two weeks of dating, Gerry said he was going to marry her - to which she replied "you're nuts". Four months after first meeting at a seminar called "Achieving Excellence", they were married. After a few years in Cheyenne and Gerry's retirement from the Air Force, they moved to Seattle where she worked as a Manager of Human Resources for the City of Redmond and then Fred Hutch Cancer Center. Sheridan was a place she always went back to visit to see her many lifelong friends that she stayed in contact with over the years. She was raised to give back to the community as her family was very involved in helping others. As Glenna grew older and stopped working she followed in their footsteps. She was very active raising money for the MS Society and the Marysville YMCA. Even with her 20 year struggle with MS she always kept moving and helped others. She was an accomplished poet and always enjoyed writing poems for special family occasions. As the MS slowed her down, she took advantage of still being able to travel to Europe, Hawaii, and other parts of the US as well as the places the boats she and Gerry owned took them. Their first trawler took them on a one year Great Loop trip around the eastern US as well as a couple trips to Alaska and of course the San Juan Islands and Puget Sound for a couple months each summer. She and Gerry got to revisit parts of the Great Loopover four different years recently on month long boating adventures. Another of her favorite vacations was to rent a cabin on East Rosebud Lake (near Red Lodge, Montana) for three weeks each year. When she was able she would hike up the mountain trail, go out on their small sailboats, go river rafting, and visit with her many friends who rented cabins there. Most years she managed to go to Sheridan to their annual rodeo and attend many of her high school class reunions. Glenna always had a big smile when you met her as she was genuinely a happy person. She was a great conversationalist and really listened to what you had to say. She always enjoyed reading and was a good writer. She did a lot of genealogical research on her family and ancestors. Glenna was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Venere. She is survived by her loving husband, Gerry; brother, Dr. Robert Miller (Ellie), sister, Willa Curtis, daughter, Heather Michelle Long (Scott Voyles), son, Gary Long, stepchildren, Eve Trimble, Sherry Carter, Cody Travers, Scott Travers (Dana), grandchildren, Anthony Long, Blair and Zoey Long, Story Travers, Jacob Carter, Hanner and Rebecca Trimble, and brother-in-law, Tom Howell. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either the Marysville YMCA or the MS Society. There will be a Celebration of her Life on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 4pm at the Marysville YMCA, 6420 60th Dr NE, Marysville, WA 98270.



Oct. 10, 1950 - Jan. 22, 2020 Glenna Miller Travers passed away peacefully at home in Marysville, WA with her family by her side. She died after a short illness of stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Glenna was born, raised, and went to schools in Sheridan, WY, along with her three siblings, Willa, Robert, and Venere. She was active in school, being in clubs and on the Sheridan HS Student Council. She sang in choirs,and played the violin and piano. Her parents, Robert and Nanette Miller, were very musical and instilled that love in their children. Ever the athlete, she played intramural basketball and volleyball, was an active girl scout until her late teens, and followed that with running and skiing as she grew older. At 18, Glenna married Gary Long and they had two children, Gary and Heather. Divorced at 32, she packed up her two kids and decided to go to college full time at the University of Wyoming in Laramie. She graduated magna cum laude with a degree in Human Resources while working 30 hours a week and raising her children. Talk about burning the candle at both ends!! Education was always very important to Glenna though. She started her career as a Human Resources Manager at the F. E. Warren AFB Credit Union in Cheyenne, WY. While in Cheyenne, Glenna fell in love with and married Gerry Travers in 1988 and for 31 years they were very much in love, best friends and partners. She liked to tell people that after two weeks of dating, Gerry said he was going to marry her - to which she replied "you're nuts". Four months after first meeting at a seminar called "Achieving Excellence", they were married. After a few years in Cheyenne and Gerry's retirement from the Air Force, they moved to Seattle where she worked as a Manager of Human Resources for the City of Redmond and then Fred Hutch Cancer Center. Sheridan was a place she always went back to visit to see her many lifelong friends that she stayed in contact with over the years. She was raised to give back to the community as her family was very involved in helping others. As Glenna grew older and stopped working she followed in their footsteps. She was very active raising money for the MS Society and the Marysville YMCA. Even with her 20 year struggle with MS she always kept moving and helped others. She was an accomplished poet and always enjoyed writing poems for special family occasions. As the MS slowed her down, she took advantage of still being able to travel to Europe, Hawaii, and other parts of the US as well as the places the boats she and Gerry owned took them. Their first trawler took them on a one year Great Loop trip around the eastern US as well as a couple trips to Alaska and of course the San Juan Islands and Puget Sound for a couple months each summer. She and Gerry got to revisit parts of the Great Loopover four different years recently on month long boating adventures. Another of her favorite vacations was to rent a cabin on East Rosebud Lake (near Red Lodge, Montana) for three weeks each year. When she was able she would hike up the mountain trail, go out on their small sailboats, go river rafting, and visit with her many friends who rented cabins there. Most years she managed to go to Sheridan to their annual rodeo and attend many of her high school class reunions. Glenna always had a big smile when you met her as she was genuinely a happy person. She was a great conversationalist and really listened to what you had to say. She always enjoyed reading and was a good writer. She did a lot of genealogical research on her family and ancestors. Glenna was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Venere. She is survived by her loving husband, Gerry; brother, Dr. Robert Miller (Ellie), sister, Willa Curtis, daughter, Heather Michelle Long (Scott Voyles), son, Gary Long, stepchildren, Eve Trimble, Sherry Carter, Cody Travers, Scott Travers (Dana), grandchildren, Anthony Long, Blair and Zoey Long, Story Travers, Jacob Carter, Hanner and Rebecca Trimble, and brother-in-law, Tom Howell. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either the Marysville YMCA or the MS Society. There will be a Celebration of her Life on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 4pm at the Marysville YMCA, 6420 60th Dr NE, Marysville, WA 98270. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 23, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close