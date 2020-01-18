In Loving Memory Glenny Joe Zachry January 18, 1948 - July 27, 2018 "You can shed tears that he is gone Or you can smile because he has lived. You can close your eyes and pray that he will come back Or you can open your eyes and see all that he has left. Your heart can be empty because you can't see him Or you can be full of the love that you shared. You can turn your back on tomorrow and live yesterday Or you can be happy for tomorrow because of yesterday. You can remember him and only that he is gone Or you can cherish his memory and let it live on. You can cry and close your mind, be empty and turn your back Or you can do what he would want; smile, open your eyes, love and go on!" - David Harkins Love Dad, Mom, Wayne, Bruce, children and grandchildren.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 18, 2020