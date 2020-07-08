Gilbert Salcido was born in El Paso, Texas and went to Guardian Angel Elementary School and Cathedral High School. Gilbert later joined the Society of Jesus from the Southern Province and was a Jesuit Brother from 1959 to 1966. Afterwards he enlisted in the Air Force and was stationed at Paine Field in Everett, WA and served in Vietnam.His children who loved him dearly are Beth Burer, Sessa Lee Brown and husband, Stanley, Jessica Stroud, Alfred Stroud, and Theresa Eileen Stroud.His grandchildren who adored him are Heather Lee Brown, Carl Brown, Esteban Mateo Salcido, Donte Miguel Salcido-Stroud, Sonny Valentine Harris-Stroud, and Shon Chiaretta.His brothers Antonio and his wife, Zeza, David, sisters Marta and her husband, Arturo, and Patricia and her husband, Ray, will miss their dear always-loved brother. All his nephews, Jason, Paul and nieces Sandy, Linda, and Laura loved their loving uncle and will miss his smile and his endearing sense of humor.His close friends who were family are Bernie Tamez, Marcello Bazan, Ruben Trevino, Chico Flores, and countless more.Later in Everett, Gilbert was always trying to help the poor, the disenfranchised, the outcasts, and those that social injustice had downtrodden. He was especially involved with his Hispanic and Native American brothers and sisters in their search for social justice and equality.Gilbert was always an activist, a prolific artist like his Dad, a sweet friend, and always young at heart and a kind soul to anyone he met. He certainly was our family spokesman for various causes and never afraid to speak for those without a voice, always searching for what is right. He fought the good fight with the stamina of a wolf, but his heart always remained gentle and kind. He would help anyone who needed it. He was always all things to all men and women. He loved his family and if he met you, he would probably adopt you as his family, too. He was tremendously loved by his family, his children, and his grandchildren.Gilbert now is at peace in his true home, with his God, with his dear parents, Antonio and R. Isabel, and his sister, Maria Teresa.July 5, 1941 - June 30, 2020