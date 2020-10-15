Gloria Anne Wahmuth, (Gogo) age 81, passed away peacefully with her family and friends by her side on October 5, 2020. She was born May 9, 1939 in Des Moines, Iowa to Samuel and Francis Watson. She married Bill Wahmuth on September 27, 1987. Gloria was proud to have had 38 years of sobriety.



Gloria is survived by her loving husband Bill, daughter Sam, son Bobby, grandson Alex, granddaughter Lily, great-grandson Zenith, and granddaughter Kristy. Gloria also left behind countless friends that she truly loved and that loved her so much.



Gloria had a very difficult childhood, being passed off from relative to relative, which helped launch her into a life of service and devotion in her later years. Eventually she graduated from school and had some college. She held jobs as a secretary and receptionist in her young life. She was married to a doctor for seventeen years and had two beautiful children. On Sunday, September 27, 2020, Gloria and Bill celebrated 33 wonderful years of marriage.



She met Bill at a 50's dance (for friends of another Bill W!) and started dating. Bill fell in love with both Gloria and her daughter Sam. Gloria's cleaning business started growing by leaps and bounds. A year after their marriage, they moved their little family to Everett Washington.



Gloria was a loving and devoted mother and wife. She treasured her children Bobby and Sam, grandkids Alex and Lily, great-grandson Zenith, and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Nana. She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her laugh and feel loved. She made friends everywhere she went. For many years she worked with Domestic Violence. It was special place that was near and dear to her heart. For 38 years, she was very involved in the recovery community and sponsored many awesome women.



Bill and Gloria had a big, old, beautiful home, full of antiques. Every 4th of July and Christmas the house and yard were full of people celebrating the holidays. She enjoyed camping and hiking, but also enjoyed gambling, slots, and bingo. They also loved traveling. Every year they would vacation in Mexico, Hawaii or New York. Gloria lived a life of unconditional love and service and we will miss her very much. She lives on in our hearts forever, and serves us still as a beacon to always live our best life



Unfortunately, due to Covid-19, only a few people will be able to attend the actual funeral service but you can join us via live stream at the link below. Please share this link with friends who may have known her.



Donations in Gloria Anne Wahmuth's memory can be made to In lieu of flowers, please support one child that needs your help.

Livestream Broadcast of Services at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020, at this link:

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/everett-wa/gloria-wahmuth-9392359

