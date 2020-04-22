October 26, 1928 - February 21, 2020 Our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, sister, and aunt left us on February 21, 2020. Gloria was born on October 26, 1928 in St. Louis, MO to (late) Gertrude and (late) Ralph Youngman. Gloria was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Carl Hanenburg, and late ex-husband, Donald Burkart. She leaves behind her children, Dan (Connie) Burkart, late David (Margo) Burkart; ex-daughter-in-law, Donna Burkart; step-children, Sherri Ayers and Ross Hanenburg (Nita); grandchildren, late Michelle Burkart, Anastasia and Matthew Burkart; step grandchildren, Layne Sapp, Karla (Jim) Eschenbacher, Dawn (Jerome) Gray, Colleen Campbell, and Kim (Shamus) Mease; step great-grandchildren, Colin, Logan, and Conner Sapp, Liesel, Matthew and Gretchen Eschenbacher, Mikala and Madison Pike, Tanner Campbell, Matthew Cole Brown, Karly and Logan Mease; dear brothers, late Guy (Nola) Youngman, and late Barron (Melba) Youngman; nieces, nephew, cousins, and many friends. She loved to travel, read, dance, and to crochet. Gloria was a very kind and thoughtful individual. At Gloria's request, no services will be held. Arrangements are under the care of Solie Funeral Home.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 22, 2020