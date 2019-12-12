Gloria Joy (Ellingsen) Young Born January 29, 1931, passed away peacefully on December 4, 2019 at Careage of Whidbey in Coupeville, WA. Joy moved to Oak Harbor, WA with her husband, Roy Young, who passed away eight years ago. Joy was a busy shop owner in Oak Harbor for several years. She enjoyed gardening, boating, and was so creative with any type of craft; she loved Island Life! Joy is survived by her four daughters: Karen (Craig) Kackman, Sharen (Ken) Rivera, Carol Young, and LeeAnn (Rob) Young; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Our mother will be greatly missed. No formal funeral service will be held. A private family memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Dec. 12, 2019