Gloria Knaphus

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria Knaphus.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Gloria Rae Knaphus Gloria Rae (Kukko) Knaphus passed away March 10, 2020, at age 83. She was born on March 4, 1937, and raised in Brainerd, MN. Soon after she moved to Seattle Gloria met and married Per M. Knaphus. They were married for over 61 years. Gloria loved traveling, dancing, playing cards, gardening and volunteering for the food bank. She leaves behind her husband, Per; children, Steve Knaphus, Roger Knaphus, Vicki (Knaphus) Nunn and son-in-law, Jeff Nunn; grandchildren, Ashley Nunn and Eric Nunn. She will be dearly missed by her family and many friends. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
logo
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 22, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.