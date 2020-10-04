1/
Gloria Robinson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gloria Robinson, 74, of Sultan, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 26, 2020. She died at Evergreen Hospital in Kirkland from dementia. Gloria grew up on a farm in Monroe with loving relatives. She was chief student librarian at Monroe High School and an integral part of the music program. Gloria provided inspired piano accompaniment for community musical productions and public school activities like solo-ensemble contests. She was the keyboard player for both Monroe United Methodist and Morning Star Lutheran churches. Gloria also was the leader and accompanist of the Village Voices, a senior choir that shared their joy and music within the community. Gloria worked many years as a banker at the Monroe office of Washington Federal. Gloria was a terrific loving grandmother taking the role of raising two granddaughters. Gloria leaves her husband George Bornkamp; daughters Cindy and Debbie Robinson and many area relatives. There will be no service. Memorials may be made to Take the Next Step, 202 S. Sams St., Monroe, WA 98272. September 26, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald (Everett) from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved