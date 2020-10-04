Gloria Robinson, 74, of Sultan, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 26, 2020. She died at Evergreen Hospital in Kirkland from dementia. Gloria grew up on a farm in Monroe with loving relatives. She was chief student librarian at Monroe High School and an integral part of the music program. Gloria provided inspired piano accompaniment for community musical productions and public school activities like solo-ensemble contests. She was the keyboard player for both Monroe United Methodist and Morning Star Lutheran churches. Gloria also was the leader and accompanist of the Village Voices, a senior choir that shared their joy and music within the community. Gloria worked many years as a banker at the Monroe office of Washington Federal. Gloria was a terrific loving grandmother taking the role of raising two granddaughters. Gloria leaves her husband George Bornkamp; daughters Cindy and Debbie Robinson and many area relatives. There will be no service. Memorials may be made to Take the Next Step, 202 S. Sams St., Monroe, WA 98272. September 26, 2020



