Gloria Thompson
1953 - 2020
Gloria Jean Thompson (Dunbar), age 67, passed away from pancreatic cancer, July 1, 2020 with

her daughters by her side.

Gloria was born in Wichita, Kansas in 1953 and graduated from Lathrop High School in 1971.

She enjoyed the Seattle Seahawks, the ocean, crocheting and cooking.

She is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her daughters, Shana L. Bunn(Basinger)

(Travis) of Cody, WY; Angelia Spiegel(Basinger) of Arlington, WA; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister Judy Bergin(Steve) and Brother David Dunbar (Kelly).

She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Gloria's wishes are to be cremated and have her ashes spread over the pacific ocean.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations be made in her name to the American Cancer Society. June 30, 1953 - July 1, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
