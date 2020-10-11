Gloria Jeanne VanDam (72) of Lake Stevens, WA passed away peacefully on September 29, 2020 from complications from heart disease surrounded by her loving family.

Jeanne was born on May 7, 1948 in Paris, France to Lieutenant Colonel George Gentile and First Lieutenant Ruth Gentile who was an RN in the military. She married the love of her life and best friend, Bernardus (Ben), on July 27, 1968. They had two daughters and a son.

Jeanne worked hard and took pride in everything she did. Before having a successful career in the flooring industry for many years operating and owning with her husband, VanDams Abbey Carpet & Floor, she was an LPN in Pennsylvania, passing her state boards on January 24, 1969. After retiring, she found she had a hidden talent of oil painting. She also enjoyed being a Grandma to many at Cascade Elementary School as a volunteer. She especially loved Sunday night dinners with all the kids and grandkids. Jeanne loved to go motor homing with her Allegro Motorhome Club. All members were like family to her. In past years she was President of the Allegro Club, The Sons of Italy Club and the Marysville Strawberry Festival. She loved to volunteer and help others. She was the type of person who would strike up a conversation with you just because she could. She always thought of others before herself. She was an inspiration to many with a strong faith and the desire to continue to live life to its fullest no matter what God threw her way.

Jeanne is preceded in death by her father, Lieutenant Colonel George; and mother, First Lieutenant Ruth Gentile; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Willem and Marie VanDam from the Netherlands; and brother-in-law, Bill Huckler. Jeanne is survived by her husband of 52 years, Ben; daughters, Lori Butner (Jeff) and Veronica Hamblin (Jason); and son, Antonio VanDam (Jennifer); grandchildren, Allissa Abed (Adrian), Alan Butner (Kaitlin), Josh Paoli, Christopher Long (Natasha), Isaiah, Emily, and Ashley VanDam; great grandchildren, Brycen and Harper Abed, Hunter Paoli, and Dylan Butner; sister, Beth Stump (Kent); brothers, Rick Gentile (Kris), Jerry Gentile (Monta), George Gentile, Mike Gentile, and Tom Gentile (Lora); sisters-in-law, Ria Broeren (Adrie), Willi Kool, and Yvonne VanBruggen (Joop); and numerous nieces and nephews in The Nehterlands, as well as many nieces and nephews on the East coast.

A public viewing will be held on October 29, 2020 at Schaefer Shipman Funeral Home located at 804 State Ave, Marysville, WA 98270 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Due to Covid-19, the family will be holding an invitation-only Catholic Mass Service at St. Mary's Catholic Church located at 4200 - 88th St NE Marysville, WA 98270, to follow with a graveside service at the Marysville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to the American Heart Association in Jeanne's name at: American Heart Association/American Stroke Association: PO Box 742030, Los Angeles, CA 90074-2030

May 7, 1948 - September 29, 2020