June 17, 1917 - May 1, 2020 Goldie Sedy Brose was born to John and Anna Sedy in Libby, Montana on June 17, 1917 in the midst of the notorious Spanish Flu era. Eventually the family moved to the Lake Goodwin, Washington area where they established a farm. Goldie married Ivan Brose of Lake Goodwin. In 1935, they purchased and moved to unimproved acreage near Lake Goodwin where they developed a small farm, raising chickens, pigs, and milking cows, plus planting and maintaining a huge vegetable garden. Goldie and Ivan raised four children: Joyce, David, Alan, and Dianna. Goldie was a Bluebird Leader, 4H leader, and, after their retirement, opened their home to foster children, where she and Ivan gave emergency shelter to more than 150 children. Goldie lost her husband in 1993 and continued to raise vegetables, beef, and chickens well into her nineties. Goldie was able to stay on her farm, her original home, until she was 98, and eventually came to live at Arlington Health and Rehab in Arlington, Washington. She bravely faced isolation from her family when her care facility closed its doors to visitors to protect their residents from coronavirus. Goldie passed away on May 1, 2020, just a few weeks before her 103rd birthday. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Ivan; her sister, Angeline; brothers, Lindy, Harvey, and William; and great granddaughter, Gwendolyn. Goldie is survived by a brother, John; and sister, Mae Townsend; sons, David and Alan; daughters, Joyce Wold Magelssen (Jerry) and Dianna Baldwin (Larry); nine grandchildren, Leslie, Mike, Karen, Chris, Stacie, Stephanie, Jeremy, Danielle, and Vanessa; twenty great grandchildren, Dylan, Calvin, Colten, Joseph, Lainie, Alissa, Jon, Ewan, Vincent, Julian, Katie, Joshua, Addie, Jessica, Jack, Kyle, Danielle, Ashley, Zachary and Kaylee; and three great-great grandchildren, Athena, Luthien and Cyrus. Goldie's family is extremely grateful to Arlington Health and Rehab for their loving care and for keeping their mom safe during the current epidemic we are experiencing. Memorials may be made in Goldie's name to a charity of your choice.



Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weller Funeral Home
327 North MacLeod Ave
Arlington, WA 98223-1323
3604352509
