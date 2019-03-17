Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gordon Allpress. View Sign





Gordon Allpress passed away peacefully at Good Samaritan Hospital on March 10, 2019, at the age of 79. He grew up in Startup, WA, and graduated from Sultan High School in 1957. He married Audrey (Brokofsky) in 1960 and they lived in California, where he served in the Navy from 1957-1961. After discharge, they returned to Washington, settling in Everett and worked for Goldfinch Brothers Paint Store. They then raised their two boys in Renton, WA where he lived much of his life. He worked in the food service industry for years and, after retirement, moved to Buckley, WA in 2005. He was an avid golfer and longtime member at Lake Wilderness Golf Club. He also loved fishing and watching sports. He attended Abundant Life Community Church in Orting, WA during his last 15 years. He loved his family dearly and was always full of hugs, jokes and a listening ear. He leaves behind his wife of 58 years, Audrey; and his two sons, Kevin (Anne-Marie) and Scott. He also leaves three grandchildren, Luke (Olivia), Becca and Alana; and one great grandson. A Celebration of Life will be held at Rainier Christian Fellowship in Buckley, WA on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, he asked for donations to be made to Abundant Life's All-In Building-Fund at alccorting.com Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

