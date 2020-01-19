Gordon Beyer, 80, passed away surrounded by his family in Everett, WA, on Monday, January 6, 2020. He was born May 22, 1939 in Ferndale, WA, and graduated from Ferndale High School, 1957. He was a retired machine shop inspector and had worked at Giddens Industries. He was a member of the Everett Elks Lodge and enjoyed frequenting the Totem Restaurant, the Evergreen Bowling Alley, the Buzz Inn at Eastmont, and Players Sports Bar. He was loved by many. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Pat, the mother of four of our children; two of his sons-in-law, Dave Lipert and Chris Rodriguez. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Wanda; his children, Forrest, Lisa, Thadius, Angie, Sean and Heather; daughters-in-law, Esther, Viktoria and Tess, son-in-law, Dave, and grandchildren, Jordan, Sawyer, Gloria, Amara, Gabe, Emmalyn and Milana; and granddaughters-in-law, Ashley and Mckenna. There will be a celebration of life at the Beyer home in Everett, Saturday, February 15, 2020, 12:30 - 4:30pm.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 19, 2020