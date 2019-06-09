Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gordon James Quintel. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

September 18, 1975-June 3, 2019 Gordy Quintel, 43 passed away unexpectedly on June 3, 2019 at his home in Marysville, WA. He was LOVED by all that knew him. Gordy was born September 18, 1975 in Edmonds, WA. He grew up and graduated from Lake Stevens High School in 1994. In 2001 Gordy met the love of his life, Jenifer Anderson and son, Ryder at Doc and Ann's PYC. His leisure time was spent outdoors up on a snowy mountain, dirt bike trails, or floating the Wenatchee River with family and friends at his cabin in Fish Lake. Most importantly was time spent with his family. He enjoyed his recent travels to Mexico with Jeni and was so very proud while watching his children's sporting events, Ryder playing basketball and Cora playing softball. Gordy worked for Springbrook Nursery and Wood Recycling for his entire career and was an intricate part of many land development projects throughout Western Washington for several decades. Most of all his business acquaintances became lifelong friends. Gordy is survived by his life partner, Jenifer Anderson and her son, Ryder Kavanagh; their daughter, Cora Quintel; parents, Jim and Vickey Quintel; sister, Spring (CJ Freeman and niece, Joey); grandparents; and was loved and welcomed by the Freeman-Anderson family. Gordy had that mischievous smile that we all loved and will miss. A celebration of life will be held at Thomas Family Farm, 9010 Marsh Rd., Snohomish, WA on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 3:00 p.m.





