Gordon Sansaver Jr. Oct. 12, 1955 – June 4, 2019 Gordon Leroy Sansaver Jr. passed away on June 4, 2019. He had a joyous and jovial disposition, extending his kindness and authenticity to everyone he met in his life. He was a social butterfly and had an infectious smile and laugh. Gordon was always willing to provide sage advice, lend a hand, or tell a joke to those around him. He was the epitome of 'loving big,' and his absence will be mourned by many – he was one of a kind. Gordon was born on October 12, 1955, to Irene Sutherland and Gordon Sansaver Sr. He spent his childhood in Granite Falls, WA, and proudly served his country in the United States Navy from 1975-1982. On April 9, 1982, he married the light of his life, Linda (Peterson). They welcomed their first son, Gordon Sansaver III, into the world in 1982, followed by Joe in 1986, and their daughter Laura in 1987. Gordon and Linda became grandparents to Lily in 2012 and Mia in 2015. Nothing made Gordon happier than spoiling and spending time with his granddaughters. When Lily and Mia would visit Gordon, they liked to play and watch TV in their matching recliners. Gordon loved traveling and exploring the world with his family, most recently visiting England in 2018. Given his fun-loving nature, he was always acquiring new 'toys' and projects to ensure everyone had a good time, whether it be snowmobiles, jet skis, motorcycles, or even a compound of bungalows for his kids on his property in Brewster, WA. He also looked forward to his annual "Mystery Ride" motorcycle trip with his friends. It was impossible to be around Gordon and not have a good time and a smile on your face – his optimism and humor were infectious. He was a proud member of Local 699 for 38 years, and after his retirement in 2015, he focused his time and talents on advocating for the Union and serving on numerous committees, with a concerted focus on the Native American TERO. Gordon leaves behind his wife, Linda; children, Gordon (Monica) Sansaver III, Joe Sansaver, and Laura (Zane) Jackson; granddaughters, Mia and Lily Sansaver; his parents, Gordon Sr. and Irene Sansaver; his sister, Kim (Steve) Duncan, niece, Tara Sansaver, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousin, nieces, nephews, and friends. He is preceded in death by his brother, Tony Dale Sansaver. Celebration of Life will be held on June 29, 2019 from 3:00-5:00p.m. at Greg Williams Court, 6700 Totem Beach Road, Tulalip, WA 98271.



