Gordon D. Oberg Gordon Oberg, 80 of Lake Stevens, WA, passed away suddenly on February 11, 2020 with his wife and son by his side. Born on Friday, October 13, 1939, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the son of Ralph and Hazel Oberg. The family moved west to Seattle when Gordy was three, living in many areas before settling on the homestead in Alderwood Manor around age 10. Gordy attended school on 128th, in a one room school house, Wilson Elementary on Casino Road, another school near Paine Field and finally Rose Hill middle school, in Mukilteo. Gordy, left school after 8th grade to help the family when his father became ill. At age 27, Gordy married Judy Lorenzen on May 5, 1967. They moved to Lake Stickney in Lynnwood, WA, around 1978. They built a home that people still admire and talk of fondly today. They stayed on the lake for over 25 years. Gordy was always an inventor, innovator and an inspiration to others. Gordy always had pen and paper handy to sketch out his ideas daily. He held numerous patents, for small and large inventions many of them are still used today, such as a permanent oil filter, an oil filter crusher, a safety check fuel valve and a new transfer dump trailer system. Gordy built his first running car at age 12, taking parts off other cars from their junkyard in back of the home. Gordy snuck out for a joy ride in his "new" car with friends and received his first ticket. Gordy was an avid racer, he recently received THE FRED BUTLER - JOHN GAY MEMORIAL HALL OF FAME award for 2019. He was the first in the Northwest to build and race a rear-engine car and the first to get into the 7's in an A-fuel dragster. Gordy was well known throughout the racing community. Gordy was an entrepreneur and had many ventures over the years from a towing company, to filter crushers. Gordy was a loving, generous man, who cared deeply for his family and many friends. Gordy was predeceased by his parents, Ralph and Hazel Oberg, and his brother, George Oberg. He will be missed by his wife, Judy Oberg (nee Lorenzen) son, Kelly Oberg (Tracy); grandsons, Declan Oberg and Dalton Oberg; siblings, Duane Oberg (Tammy), Mike Oberg, Patrick Oberg and Sandra Short. As well as many loving nieces and nephews. A memorial will be held at a later date.



