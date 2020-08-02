Bud was born in Eugene, Oregon and passed away on July, 17th 2020.

Bud attended Lincoln High School in Seattle and then went into the Navy.

He served during the Korean War aboard two different destroyers; the "BROWN" and the "PORTERFIELD". He was very proud of being a "tin can sailor" and serving his country.

After leaving the service, he spent the next 37 years in the grocery business. He worked at Tradewell, B & M stores and Safeway. He enjoyed his work and was well liked by his peers and his customers.

He is preceeded in death by his mother and father Walter and Elizabeth Scott, his sister Carol and his son Gordon. He is survived by his wife Carol of 53 years, his sister Flora, sons, Chris, Kevin and Steven, daughters Julie, Diana and Darcy, grandchildren, Stacey, Rudy, Rolland Lakoda, Trent, Bryce and Rhiana, great grandchildren, Evan, Rev, and Brinlee, plus many nieces, nephews and extended family.

Bud was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.

At Bud's request there will be no public service.

May 20, 1933 - July 17, 2020