Gordon Shoudy, 86, of Camano Island, WA, passed away peacefully on April 6, 2019, at Providence Hospice Care Center, Everett, WA. Gordon is survived by his wife, Judith Daniels Shoudy and children, Mike (Coleen) Shoudy, Barbara (Mark) Calkins, Scott (Ursula) Shoudy, Megan (Steve) Sheridan-Taylor; grand-children, Andy (Katrina) Calkins, Jason Shoudy, Mitchell Shoudy, Christine (Tom) Ferguson, Jake Shoudy, Mason Shoudy, Hudson Sheridan; brother, Peter Shoudy; numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Gordon Shoudy be made to Providence Hospice and Home Care Foundation, 2731 Wetmore, Ste 500, Everett, WA 98201: www.providence.org/phhc or the Brain Support Network, PO Box 7264, Menlo Park, CA 94026, www.brainsupportnetwork.org
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 21, 2019