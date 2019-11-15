Lt. Cmdr. Gordon Woodbury Fullerton Nov. 22, 1925, Attleborough, ME Sept. 28, 2019, Stanwood, WA Gordon served 30 years in the Navy, during WWII and the Korean War. After retiring from the Navy, for five years he worked as Head Stockbroker for Ross Perot's office in Honolulu, HI plus each of the smaller offices in Hawaii. After retiring, he took his wife on several cruises to visit where their ancestors came from. Military services will be held in the Spring, including burial at G.A.R. in Snohomish, WA.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Nov. 15, 2019