Grace Magna Barlond peacefully passed away on September 14, 2020, a week after reaching her 99th birthday on September 5, at which she declared, "That's right. It's my party today." Grace, a woman of strong faith, determination, fierce love of family, and pride in her Norwegian heritage, was definitely a lady for the ages.

Grace was born to Ole and Marit Christoferson in Lacrosse, WA and grew up speaking Norwegian until the age of seven when her family moved to Stanwood. Attending school and learning English, Grace grew up there as the eldest of four siblings, Orville, Kenneth and Henrietta, all of whom preceded her in death.

While growing up during the 1930's in Stanwood, Grace had learned the value of a penny. After graduating from Stanwood High School, she worked on a neighboring farm doing housework and cooking during harvesting time. While attending local dances, she met Paulvin Barlond from Arlington, whom she married in November, 1941.

Paulvin and Grace settled in Paulvin's childhood home on the Barlond Dairy Farm in Arlington. In 1945 their son Orin was born, followed by Alan two years later. Grace was always very active in the Peace Lutheran Church in Silvana, WA. Besides loving to attend Bible Study, Grace volunteered at the annual church bazaar making Norwegian Lefse to support fundraising. Faithfully attending Sunday services until she became unwell and could no longer physically attend, Grace sat in her usual pew alongside her friends.

Grace had many hobbies at which she excelled. She was an excellent baker, always having a dessert ready along with a glass of milk for anyone who entered her home. Her homemade strawberry jam was always available. Quilting and knitting also kept her hands busy. Additionally, Grace was a talented painter whose work could be found in many local cafes. One lover of her artwork wrote to urge her to "never stop painting." Grace loved gardening with her grandchildren, which produced gardens that brought great pride to her and the family. With her friends, she would host rotating evenings of canasta card parties at which she brought out her fancy teacups and linens, accompanied by cookies to enjoy. Sports were also a passion for Grace, as she was an avid supporter of all the Seattle teams.

Grace ingrained her love of her Norwegian heritage in her family in many ways including her craftwork, saying grace in Norwegian at holiday dinners, and with her cooking. Now when they wistfully look at "her spot" in the breakfast nook overlooking the road, they will recall her sitting there, listening to music or watching baseball while playing solitaire. Grace never really "retired" but rather continued to live her life to the fullest until her last day. All who knew her will greatly miss her sweet, loving, and caring heart.

Grace is survived by her son Orin (Bette) Barlond, son Alan (Kristy) Barlond and her grandchildren Aaron (Kimberly) Barlond, John Barlond and Ashley (Jonathan) Ebert.

The family wishes to gratefully acknowledge the help and support of Providence Hospice staff and especially Lynn who was Grace's caregiver.

A private graveside service for close family members will be held at Arlington Cemetery by Weller's Funeral Home. Next summer the family is planning to celebrate Grace's extraordinary life with family when all can be together.

September 5, 1921 - September 14, 2020