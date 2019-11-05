January 2, 1929-October 27, 2019 Grace Frances King entered into the presence of Jesus Christ October 27, 2019, Sunday evening at Janene and Tom Westbay's home, her daughter and son-in-law, in Cowiche, WA, surrounded by her loving family. Grace was born in the first Seattle hospital to Jane and Wallace King on January 2, 1929. She is survived by her three children, six grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Grace was involved in many clubs in her community and made friends wherever she went. Her memorial will be at Lake Forest Park Presbyterian Church, 17440 Brookside Blvd NE, Lake Forest Park, WA at 1:00- 3:00 p.m. on November 16, 2019. Close family will be dropping her ashes in a water urn with lilies off a Mukilteo ferry that same morning.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Nov. 5, 2019