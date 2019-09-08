Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Greg Richard Wegner. View Sign Service Information Telford's Chapel Of The Valley 302 9Th St Wenatchee , WA 98801 (509)-884-3561 Send Flowers Obituary

Greg Richard Wegner, age 68, of Chelan, WA, passed away peacefully on August 9, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Greg was born on December 1, 1950, to parents Herbert "Bud" and Melba "Jean" Wegner. He spent his early years in Bothell, WA, and moved with his family to Snohomish, WA, in 1963. He graduated from Snohomish High School in 1969, where he was a star football player, member of the FFA, and Marine Corps JROTC. Soon after, he married his high school sweetheart, Karen Imsland. They recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a family party on Camano Island, WA. Greg worked for Boeing and General Telephone (GTE) over five years and then attended WSU, earning a B.Sc. in Agricultural Economics in 1976. After brief residences in Lacey, WA, Medford, OR, and Hemet, CA, where he worked for Albers Milling Co., he returned to Snohomish, and worked again for GTE, which later became Verizon. It was in Snohomish that he created his hobby farm. Over time, he raised a menagerie of farm animals, kept bees, and gardened. He loved doing tractor work and getting manure on his boots. His longtime dream of living in Eastern Wahington came true when he became Verizon Area Manager for Central Washington in 1993, and then moved to Chelan, WA. Greg was an avid outdoor sportsman and enjoyed all types of hunting, fishing, camping, and boating on Lake Chelan. He shared his passion with many friends and family members, by hunting or fishing in Alaska, Canada, Idaho, Montana, and Washington, as well as traveling to Chile and Germany. Greg will be greatly missed. He had a contagious sense of humor and a kind heart, which was reflected in his beautiful smile. We thank God for his life and influence, and know that heaven welcomed him with open arms. He is survived by his wife, Karen of Chelan, WA; son, Tim (Judy) of Kenmore, WA; daughters: Jennifer (Shawn) Desy of Wenatchee, WA, and Sarah (Jeremy) Scribner of Springfield, VA; grand-children: Adler, Auden, and Amory Bailey Wegner, Dylan and Rilen Desy, and Reagan, Kellen, and Evie Scribner; brother, Gary Wegner of Walpole, ME; and sister, Merrilee Pollak of Pucon, Chile. We sincerely thank the Chelan EMTs, Chelan Fire Department, and Chelan County Sheriffs Department for their heroism and expert help. In addition, the doctors, nurses, and staff at Central Washington Hospital gave Greg and our family exceptional care. They were angels as well as heroes. God bless all of you. A Celebration of Life Service will take place on Monday, November 11, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., at Grace Lutheran Church, 1408 Washington St., Wenatchee, WA. In lieu of flowers please make donations to: The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (AFTD):



