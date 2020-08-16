1/1
Gregg William DeSchepper
1956 - 2020
Gregg William DeSchepper, 63, of Fort Myers, FL, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020. He was born in Sioux Falls, SD on August 12, 1956. He was a 1974 graduate of Garretson SD High School and a 1990 Graduate of Seattle, WA Community College. He also attended South Dakota State University. During Gregg's professional career from 1974 - 2018, he was a Warehouse Service Rep in Denver, CO., a farmer in Garretson, SD, and a Service Technician / Engineer in Seattle, WA. Gregg retired in 2018. Gregg enjoyed model railroading and he was a member of the Milwaukee Railroad Historical Society. He was preceded in death by his parents Hector Amandus and Martha Annette Stalheim DeSchepper. Gregg is survived by his wife of 41 years Teresa Ann Bagos DeSchepper, brother Gerald DeSchepper and Wendy, Providence, RI, sister Susan Wheeler and Dennis, Cedar Rapids, IA, and Lynn Gab and Richard, Ft. Myers FL. His nephew and family, Brett DeSchepper, Catherine, Leila and Thea, and his niece and family Kristi Gab Kalinsky, Ally and Sam. In addition, his in-laws Carol Bagos and Carol Weissert, Sally and David Hohman and Marguerite Bagos. Nephew and family David Hohman Jr., Grace and Ty, and niece and family Stacey Hohman Madison, Brian and Sydney. Arrangements by Hodges Funeral Home at Lee Memorial Park 12777 State Rd 82, Fort Myers, FL. 33913. 239-334-4880

August 12, 1956 - August 2, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hodges Funeral Home At Lee Memorial Park
12777 State Road 82
Fort Myers, FL 33913
(239) 334-4880
