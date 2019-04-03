Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gregory Donald Pinkey. View Sign

May 13, 1949 - March 18, 2019 Gregory Donald Pinkey was born May 13, 1949 in Everett, WA and went to be with the Lord March 18, 2019 at his home in Tulalip, WA. Greg grew up in the Marysville and Seattle, WA area most of his life. He is survived by his son, Jason Pinkey; sisters, Lavelle, Pam, Vonnie and Diane; brothers, Bob, Doug, Steve, Joe, Brent, Wade and Shad. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald Pinkey and Linda Eagleburger. Greg served in the US Army from 1972 – 1975. He will be missed by his family and many friends.



May 13, 1949 - March 18, 2019 Gregory Donald Pinkey was born May 13, 1949 in Everett, WA and went to be with the Lord March 18, 2019 at his home in Tulalip, WA. Greg grew up in the Marysville and Seattle, WA area most of his life. He is survived by his son, Jason Pinkey; sisters, Lavelle, Pam, Vonnie and Diane; brothers, Bob, Doug, Steve, Joe, Brent, Wade and Shad. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald Pinkey and Linda Eagleburger. Greg served in the US Army from 1972 – 1975. He will be missed by his family and many friends. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close