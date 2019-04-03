May 13, 1949 - March 18, 2019 Gregory Donald Pinkey was born May 13, 1949 in Everett, WA and went to be with the Lord March 18, 2019 at his home in Tulalip, WA. Greg grew up in the Marysville and Seattle, WA area most of his life. He is survived by his son, Jason Pinkey; sisters, Lavelle, Pam, Vonnie and Diane; brothers, Bob, Doug, Steve, Joe, Brent, Wade and Shad. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald Pinkey and Linda Eagleburger. Greg served in the US Army from 1972 – 1975. He will be missed by his family and many friends.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 3, 2019