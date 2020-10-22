1/1
Gregory Hathaway
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gregory's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Gregory Duane Hathaway (Plant Manager, Trident Seafoods) wonderful husband, father and son, passed away peacefully in his sleep Thursday, October 14, 2020 at home in Seattle, WA.

He was born in Farmington, Maine on August 12, 1965 to Duane Hathaway and Cecile Marcotte. He graduated from Mt. Blue High School and completed courses in the Washington State University.

He is survived by his wife Alchel Hathaway; their children together, Garrett Hathaway and Gavin Hathaway; children from previous marriage:Kristy-James Sanders-Hathaway, Karina-Hunter Kimball,Tyler Hathaway, Joseph Hathaway, and Joshua Hathaway; his mother, Cecile E. Hathaway of Wilton ME

There will be viewing held for Greg from Wednesday (Oct. 21) to Sunday (Oct. 25) from 12noon-8pm, (Saturday 5-8pm) at the Evergreen Funeral Home & Cemetery. A funeral service will take place at the St. Mary Magdalen Church in Everett, WA on Monday, October 24 at 10am.

August 12, 1965 - October 14, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald (Everett) from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved