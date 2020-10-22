Gregory Duane Hathaway (Plant Manager, Trident Seafoods) wonderful husband, father and son, passed away peacefully in his sleep Thursday, October 14, 2020 at home in Seattle, WA.

He was born in Farmington, Maine on August 12, 1965 to Duane Hathaway and Cecile Marcotte. He graduated from Mt. Blue High School and completed courses in the Washington State University.

He is survived by his wife Alchel Hathaway; their children together, Garrett Hathaway and Gavin Hathaway; children from previous marriage:Kristy-James Sanders-Hathaway, Karina-Hunter Kimball,Tyler Hathaway, Joseph Hathaway, and Joshua Hathaway; his mother, Cecile E. Hathaway of Wilton ME

There will be viewing held for Greg from Wednesday (Oct. 21) to Sunday (Oct. 25) from 12noon-8pm, (Saturday 5-8pm) at the Evergreen Funeral Home & Cemetery. A funeral service will take place at the St. Mary Magdalen Church in Everett, WA on Monday, October 24 at 10am.

