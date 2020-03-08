Gregory P. Nardinger, age 73, passed away on February 27, 2020 in Marysville, WA, following a lengthy illness. Greg was born on June 5, 1946 at Providence Hospital in Everett, WA, to Harry and Hilda Nardinger. He attended Immaculate Conception School grades 1-9 and Everett High School, graduating in 1964. He lived his entire life in the Everett, Marysville, Arlington area. After high school graduation, Greg joined the US Army and served with honors until his discharge. He joined the family business, Harry's Leather in Everett, until illness forced his retirement in 2019. Greg is survived by his children, Blandin Nardinger (Jennifer) of Henderson, Nevada, and Brenna Nardinger of St. Petersburg, Florida; sisters, Marcella Kaldenbach (Tennessee) and Barbara Funk (Washington); brother, David Nardinger (Camano Island, WA); grandchild, Collin, step-grand children, Austin and Lexi plus nieces and nephews and other extended family. In his spare time, Greg loved to travel in Europe until health issues prevented further travels. He enjoyed collecting beer memorabilia and loved cars. He created a unique business selling supplies to farriers throughout the pacific northwest. A celebration of life to be scheduled in the future. Memorial donations may be made to Catholic Community Services of Snohomish County, 1911 Everett Ave., Everett, Washington, 98201 in memory of Greg Nardinger.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 8, 2020