Gregory Tison (Buz) Rice Our beloved Gregory Tison (Buz) Rice, 70, of Spokane, Washington, died November 3, 2018, at the VA Medical Center in Spokane. He was born June 13, 1948 in Everett, Washington to Stanley and Lucille (Gregory) Rice. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Karil (Roark), and their son, Kenneth, his parents, and his nephew, Jonathan. He graduated from Marysville High School. He served in the US Army in Vietnam. He owned and operated Ken's d'Rooter (KDR Services) for many years. He was a member of the Presbyterian Church in Republic, Washington. He lives on in the memories of his children: Avriel Rice, Emily Rice and Lillian Rice; his sister, Paula Fortin, his nephew, Jim Holmes, niece, Liana Perrault and his grandsons Harley Rice and Jaden Rice. He also lives in the memories of every person whose life he touched. He was a unique person, and had a gift of allowing people to see themselves in a better light. He is greatly missed. His family sends a special thanks to the members of the Eagles and VFW, where he enjoyed playing cards with his fellow veterans, and to the staff at the Spokane VA Medical Center, who made his last weeks comfortable. A celebration of life will be held on September 14, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at the Marysville Cemetery. A time for remembering, sharing and lunch will follow at his sister Paula's home in Marysville.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Sept. 8, 2019