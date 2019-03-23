Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gregory Toler. View Sign

Gregory Howard Toler Oct. 14, 1959 - Mar. 13, 2019 We are heartbroken to share that Gregory Howard Toler passed away unexpectedly on March 13, 2019 at the age of 59. Greg was born to parents Howard Galen and Marjorie Toler on October 14, 1959 in Seattle, WA. He attended Lynnwood High school and served in the Army stationed in South Korea on the DMZ. He is survived by his parents; sister, Julie Drake; nieces, Morgan and Lindsey Drake; aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends. A memorial service will be held on March 26, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Purdy and Walters at Floral Hills in Lynnwood. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Seattle Children's Hospital.





