Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gretchen M. Bonadore. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gretchen Marie Bonadore Gretchen Marie Bonadore, née Albaugh, 78, of Monroe, WA passed away January 5, 2020 at Evergreen Health in Monroe. Gretchen was born on May 8, 1941 in Tacoma, WA. She was the daughter of the late Edgar and Mary (Huntley) Albaugh. Gretchen lived most of her life in Washington State and loved the Puget Sound. She graduated from Bainbridge Island High School in 1959 and continued to have reunions with her classmates for many years. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Edward Bonadore; six children: Robert Olson Jr. and wife, Mellissa; Linda Jones and husband, Rocky; Kenny Bonadore, Eric Bonadore, Melissa Blumhagen, Melanie Bonadore and partner, Morgan McGinn; and her nine grandchildren whom she adored: Casey, Kiahna, Rachel, Tristen, Allie, Mitchell, Ryan, Grace and Frances. Gretchen was a dedicated, hardworking, and independent woman who loved her children and worked extremely hard to give them a good life. She met Ed in 1977 and they were married after dating for three months - mirroring the Brady Bunch, they merged six children into their new household. She worked at Boeing as a Cost Accountant, working on classified military projects, and was regarded as a strong-willed and resilient employee. Her love of theatre, travel, gardening, music and her faith defined Gretchen - along with her undying passion for the Seahawks and her many dogs she loved dearly over the years. Memorial services will be held at 12:00 Noon Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Brightwater Center: 22505 State Route 9 SE, Woodinville, WA 98072.



Gretchen Marie Bonadore Gretchen Marie Bonadore, née Albaugh, 78, of Monroe, WA passed away January 5, 2020 at Evergreen Health in Monroe. Gretchen was born on May 8, 1941 in Tacoma, WA. She was the daughter of the late Edgar and Mary (Huntley) Albaugh. Gretchen lived most of her life in Washington State and loved the Puget Sound. She graduated from Bainbridge Island High School in 1959 and continued to have reunions with her classmates for many years. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Edward Bonadore; six children: Robert Olson Jr. and wife, Mellissa; Linda Jones and husband, Rocky; Kenny Bonadore, Eric Bonadore, Melissa Blumhagen, Melanie Bonadore and partner, Morgan McGinn; and her nine grandchildren whom she adored: Casey, Kiahna, Rachel, Tristen, Allie, Mitchell, Ryan, Grace and Frances. Gretchen was a dedicated, hardworking, and independent woman who loved her children and worked extremely hard to give them a good life. She met Ed in 1977 and they were married after dating for three months - mirroring the Brady Bunch, they merged six children into their new household. She worked at Boeing as a Cost Accountant, working on classified military projects, and was regarded as a strong-willed and resilient employee. Her love of theatre, travel, gardening, music and her faith defined Gretchen - along with her undying passion for the Seahawks and her many dogs she loved dearly over the years. Memorial services will be held at 12:00 Noon Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Brightwater Center: 22505 State Route 9 SE, Woodinville, WA 98072. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close