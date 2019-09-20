In Loving Memory Gust "Gussy" Angelo Kouyian Jr. July 7, 1964 - September 20, 2018 Our beloved son, brother, twin, uncle, brother-in-law, nephew, cousin and friend. It has been a year since you left us, but it feels like yesterday. You wanted so much to stay with us and fought the cancer with all of your might. You always gave so much without asking for anything in return. Even in your final days you only thought of others. We miss you and love you to the moon and back forever... Dad, Angie, Amy, Kristi, Connie and Guy
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Sept. 20, 2019