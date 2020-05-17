June 4, 1927 - May 11, 2020 Gus passed away peacefully at his home in Everett, WA on May 11, 2020 with family at his side. Gus was born June 4, 1927 in Marysville, Washington. He married the love of his life, Dorothy Jamieson, on June 3, 1949. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy; and his son, Gus Jr. He is survived by his sister, Jane Walters; children, Angie Anderson, Amy Kouyian-Bates (Ron), Kristi Kouyian, Connie Hoidal (Mark), Guy Kouyian, and Hiroko Ochiai; grandchildren, Christina Jurcak, Noel Niemi, Alex Anderson, Tanner Hoidal, Gracie Hoidal, Kimberly and Ryan Kouyian; great grandchildren, Ty Niemi, Liam and Eliza Jurcak. Gus grew up on his family's farm in Marysville. His father immigrated from Greece, and his mother from Norway. He and his family contributed dairy products for the WWII war effort. Gus worked for Boeing and Darigold before finding his place with the Snohomish County PUD and retired after 25 years. Gus was a very active member of St. John's Episcopal Church in Snohomish. He was a member of The Order of AHEPA/Everett chapter, and held close to his heart his Greek heritage. Gus enjoyed coaching little league in Snohomish when his sons played. His family, home and friends were his passion. He taught his children the meaning of honesty, integrity, caring and a good work ethic. No friend would be denied a helping hand. If you knew Gus, you knew his signature wardrobe was a white t-shirt and blue jeans, and of course the corn cob pipe. It gave him great joy to work on the farms of Snohomish valley, whenever he had the opportunity. We would like to thank his Brookdale Everett family, for their loving and tireless care of Dad. A gathering to celebrate his life will be held at a later date. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to the organization of your choice.