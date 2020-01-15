Oct. 17, 1938- Jan. 7, 2020 I have had a wonderful life. Married to Karl H. Loresch September 7, 1957. God honored us with five terrific children: Karleen, Karl Jr., Kevin, Kirk and Kory; eight grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. They are the joy of my heart and I delight in each family! I pray that each one will follow in the footsteps of Jesus Christ and at the appointed time will step into His presence to spend eternity with Him. Karl entered God's presence on November 2, 1983. A memorial service will take place at Solie Funeral Home on January 18, 2020 at 11:00am.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 15, 2020