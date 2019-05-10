Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for H. LeRoy Bevan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

H. LeRoy Bevan (84) joined his wife, Louise Bevan in heaven on April 13, 2019. They were separated for over a year, and while he made the most of the time he had left, he was looking forward to seeing her again. He is survived by his daughter and her husband, his son and his beloved grandchildren along with many friends and other family who he loved and who loved him. Life is complicated and LeRoy spent many years trying to solve unsolvable problems. In his last year of life, he made it his mission to learn how to be happy and appreciate his life. He made sure that those who cared for him and about him felt appreciated and loved. There are others who he didn't have contact with that he loved from afar and focused on the good times. In the end, it doesn't really matter where he was born or where he lived during his life. His legacy is that he believed that there was not much a big hug could not fix. Those of us who are left to live on will miss his big hugs but his memories and kindness, will live on in our hearts.



