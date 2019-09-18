Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hanna Tschekunow. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 11:00 AM Richmond Beach Congregational Church Shoreline , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Hanna Lore Tschekunow (Schönknecht), 82, of Vineyard Park in Mountlake Terrace, WA, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019. Born July 30, 1937, in Berlin, Germany the fourth child, and only daughter of Kurt and Esther Schönknecht, Hanna had four brothers: Fritz, Gottfried, Heiner and Ulrich. Hanna was educated at the Waldoberschule in Berlin-Charlottenburg and began training as a nurse. She emigrated to the U.S. in 1962. Hanna met Alexej Tschekunow in New Jersey at Monmouth General Hospital. They married in 1965 and lived in Branchville, NJ. She received her degree as a registered nurse from Rutgers University in 1981 and worked as a poison control specialist at the New Jersey Poison Information Center and later at the Florida Poison Information Center. She contributed to mycological communities on awareness and prevention of mushroom poisonings, and was an active member and president of the New Jersey Mycological Society, and member of the Snohomish County Mycological Society. After she moved to Washington, she continued to participate in mushroom forays around the country, well into her 70s. Hanna is preceded in death by husband, Alex and brothers, Fritz and Gottfried. She is survived by brothers, Heiner and Uli Schönknecht in Germany, her sisters-in-law, loving nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, her parrot Rudi, and many caring friends and colleagues. Memorial service at 11:00 a.m., September 26, 2019, Richmond Beach Congregational Church in Shoreline, WA.



