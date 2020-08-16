Active lifelong member of the Arlington community, Harley Robb, 97, passed away suddenly on Monday evening, August 3, 2020.

Born on October 3, 1922 to parents Marguerite and Pearlie Robb, he was the oldest of three, brother to Helen and Howard. His Arlington roots trace back to the late 1800s when his grandfather, Jacob Hafner, arrived from Germany to stake a homestead on property near Jim Creek.

After graduating from Arlington High School in 1941, he worked in logging camps above the Sauk River and recapped tires with his dad at Robb's Tire Service. Youthful weekends were spent enjoying live music with friends at Grange and dance halls in Stanwood and Mt. Vernon.

In 1943, at the height of WWII, Harley was drafted into the Army. He trained as a mechanic and was ready to serve in the South Pacific when a brief illness prevented him from shipping out. Hastily reassigned to the 106th Infantry Division, he travelled instead to Europe and fought through a bitter winter in the notorious Battle of the Bulge. In contrast, after VE Day, his final duty was transporting German soldiers back to their home towns.

At war's end he returned home where he met, and then married, his sweetheart Delores Spiering, a registered nurse working at Arlington Hospital. On a bluff above his folks' place, with a view across the Stillaguamish River Valley toward Ebey Hill, he built a home. Five acres gave Harley and Delores room to raise two daughters, Janis and Lynn. His green thumb sustained apple trees, berry vines, an abundant vegetable garden, and two fields of select-your-own Christmas trees.

Harley was a rural letter carrier for 28 years, delivering Arlington's Routes 1, 2, and then 3. At work, as in all things, he was systematic and reliable. Patrons could set their watch by his arrival at their mailbox.

Never idle, Harley filled his basement woodshop with an array of well-used and well kept tools. His craftmanship shown in beautiful furniture and countless wooden objects of all kinds rendered for family and friends. These skills culminated in a series of articulated trucks and construction vehicles with meticulous details.

Helping others came naturally to Harley. A partial list reveals a lifetime of contributions to family, church, lodge, and community: Little League coach; Masonic Lodge Treasurer for 30 years; elected member of Arlington School Board; chair of Our Saviour's Lutheran Church building committee; longstanding Stillaguamish Valley Pioneer Association member and chair of the construction committee for their museum; office holder in the National Rural Letter Carriers' Association; treasurer for the Arlington Community Chest for 42 years.

Harley was a good man. A gentleman. Modest and reserved. He got along with everyone, pitched in whenever he was asked. He could fix anything. He loved his dad's Maple Grove beach house, his morning paper, and there was always a radio on, playing music in the background, wherever he was working. His 'can-do' spirit and dry sense of humor remained stubbornly intact to his last day. He was loyal and loving and will be terribly missed.

He is predeceased by his parents, his sister Helen (Robb) Lund, and his brother Howard Robb. He is survived by his daughter Janis Tidwell (Terran), Lynn Robb (Patrick Seeholzer), grandchildren Julia Seeholzer and Charles Seeholzer, along with nephews, nieces and cousins.

A private family graveside service will be held at Arlington Cemetery. A memorial service will be scheduled at a future date.

Donations may be made in Harley Robb's name to the following:

Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 615 Highland Dr., Arlington, WA 98223. www.arlingtonwachurch.org/

Stillaguamish Valley Pioneer Museum, 20722 67th Ave NE, Arlington WA 98223. www.stillymuseum.org/

