Harold E. Parker, Jr. August 17, 1956 - July 23, 2019 Harold E. Parker, Jr. passed away July 23, 2019 at the age of 62 in Marysville, WA. He was born August 17, 1956 in Everett, WA. He graduated from Meadowdale High School in 1974. Hal enjoyed teaching karate, hiking, photography, playing guitar, special science projects and spending time with his family. Hal served as a sonar tech in the Navy aboard the fast attack submarine USS Richard B. Russell which earned a Presidential Unit Citation and other Navy Unit Commendations for its work in deep sea rescue. Hal was preceded in death by his father and mother. He is survived by his sister, Laurey Schlieman; brother, Mark Parker and wife, Bev; aunt, Teri; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Jennings Park Pavilion in Marysville. Special thanks to everyone at Quilceda Creek Manor, Dr. Veatch and Providence Hospice. Donations can be made to The Huntington's Disease Society of America (HDSA).





